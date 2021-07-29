Lisa Sachitano, 61, of Nome, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home in Nome. She was born on February 1, 1960, in Beaumont, Texas, to the late Samuel Joseph and Jean Gregory Sachitano. Lisa graduated from French High School in Beaumont, class of 1978. She worked for many years as an office manager in a dental office.

Lisa was a hard worker and she thoroughly enjoyed gardening when she was able. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Lisa will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who know and loved her.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Donna. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Scarlett Blanchard and boyfriend Jake White of Nome and Charles Michael Blanchard, Jr. and wife Bailey of Beaumont; her grandchildren Blythe and Tripp Blanchard; her sister Gale Nelson and husband James of Austin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

