Ethel Ruby Gilbert of Batson, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Liberty, Texas. Ethel Gilbert was 103 and 1/2 years young. She was surrounded by family as they sang her favorite hymns when she ever so softly slipped into the arms of our Lord and Savior.

Ethel was born March 10, 1918, in Batson to her parents Clyde West and Minnie Hobbs. She was a homemaker and caregiver and a lifelong native of Batson. She was a member of Batson United Pentecostal Church setting under the ministry of Pastor James Coots, and also a member of New Life United Pentecostal Church of Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Betty Jane Enloe. She is survived by her daughters, Earlene Webb and Rachel McGinnis both of Liberty. All services are private.

Serving as pallbearers are James Vernon ” Joe” George, Mark George, Rodney Wallace, Danny Byars, Derrick Byars, Mike Flinn, Sawyer Flinn, Hayden Byars, and Landon Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry George, Randall George, Ronnie Enloe, Ernie Enloe, Bernie Enloe, Tyler Enloe, Peyton Byars, Eli Byars, Kolt Wallace, Jack Wallace, Wesley Wallace, Josh Walker, Bryer Lovett. Grandchildren, Ronnie Enloe ( deceased) Denita Walker, Donna Enloe ( deceased) Jeanna Enloe ( deceased) Ernie Enloe, Bernie Enloe, Jerry George, Mark George, James Vernon ” Joe” George, Jayna Swarthout, Rodney Wallace, Debra ” Susie” Byars, Jana McGinnis Moore, Dana McGinnis Flinn.

Great-grandchildren 18 and great-great-grandchildren 20.

Fly away Eppie, Your” Angel ” loves you, loves you, loves you! We will be gifted glimpses of you and our memories as we go through our life journey and all of our memories, laughter & love will live on inside of us until we meet again.

