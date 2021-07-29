Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 27, 2021:
- Nonic, Frank George III – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Woods, Kenneth William Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Valle, Tracie Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While License Invalid (no mugshot)
- Herrera, Julie Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Shippey, Clinton Dwayne – Expired Registration, No Driver’s License, Open Container in Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violate Promise to Appear and Criminal Mischief