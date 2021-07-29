Cleveland ISD announces new administrators

Cleveland ISD has promoted one employee and hired a new employee for key leadership positions in the District. Amy Miller will be the new director of Administrative Services and Brandon Perry will be the deputy superintendent.

Amy Miller has been an education since 1996 when she began her career as a social studies teacher in the Conroe ISD. In 2004, she transitioned into leadership as an assistant principal. She also served as an associate principal and principal.

In 2016, she moved to Klein ISD, where she began serving students district-wide as the director of Professional and Digital Learning. Most recently, she was the chief academic officer for Klein ISD.

Miller is a member of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, the Texas Social Studies Supervisors Association and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. She has been a featured presenter at the Texas Association of School Administrators and has co-authored publications including “Building Team Habits: The Foundation of Effective Teams.”

Miller holds a bachelor of arts and master of education from Sam Houston State University. She also holds a social studies composite and principal certification.

Brandon Perry, the new deputy superintendent of schools, previously served as director of secondary schools for Cleveland ISD.

Perry is a 1993 graduate of Cleveland High School. After graduation from the University of Houston, he began his education career as a secondary science teacher in 1998.

Perry also served as an academy principal, middle school principal and high school principal. He has 23 years in education with more than 12 of those years in leadership roles.

During his tenure, Perry has been named Campus Teacher of the Year, District Secondary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Principal of the Year. As a leader, his campuses have earned multiple distinction designations and was responsible for increasing graduation rates and passing rates on end-of-course exams. He holds teaching, principal and superintendent certifications.

