Body of Hispanic man found in isolated area of Cleveland

The body of a Hispanic man was found late Friday, July 30, in a remote area off of State Highway 105 west of Cleveland. The man’s remains were located in a clearing about a quarter-mile down a dirt road between FM 1725 and the west entrance to the SH 105 bypass in the vicinity of Cornerstone Church.

The remains are believed to belong to a Cleveland man who has been missing for several days. However, an autopsy will be performed to possibly confirm his identity and look for a cause of death.

His remains were found by a search party made up of his family members and loved ones, who then reported the grisly discovery to police, according to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

Broussard said detectives were planning to scour the area on Saturday with the assistance of Texas EquuSearch to look for the man, but those plans have now been scrapped. Instead detectives will return on Saturday morning, when conditions are more favorable, to search for evidence.

The human remains were taken from the scene and transported to Beaumont for autopsy by Neal Funeral Home of Cleveland. Liberty County sheriff’s deputies also assisted at the scene.

As soon as more information is known, an update will be posted.

