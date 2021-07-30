Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 28, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 28, 2021:
- Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication
- Cheek, Julie Anne – Possession of Marijuana
- Santillan-Castellano, Sergio Rene – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Abandoning/Endangering a Child (three counts) and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Ortiz, Omar Octavio – Failure to Control Speed and Driving While License Invalid
- Coronis, Cauge Brye – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Zeigler, Clint Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Daniel, Ricky Del – Theft of Mail and Criminal Trespass
- Fregia, Anthony Jay – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- White, Max Shayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Johnson, Ocie – Parole Violation
- Lichtenwalner, Denise Lee – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Polk County-Theft of Property and Hold for Polk County-Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility
- Fregia, Justin Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Ortiz, Clarice Adelina – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
- Collins, Destiny Nicole – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Goff, Joshua Ray – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana