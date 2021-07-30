Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 28, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 28, 2021:

  • Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication
  • Cheek, Julie Anne – Possession of Marijuana
  • Santillan-Castellano, Sergio Rene – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Abandoning/Endangering a Child (three counts) and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Ortiz, Omar Octavio – Failure to Control Speed and Driving While License Invalid
  • Coronis, Cauge Brye – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Zeigler, Clint Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Daniel, Ricky Del – Theft of Mail and Criminal Trespass
  • Fregia, Anthony Jay – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • White, Max Shayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Johnson, Ocie – Parole Violation
  • Lichtenwalner, Denise Lee – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Polk County-Theft of Property and Hold for Polk County-Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility
  • Fregia, Justin Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Ortiz, Clarice Adelina – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Collins, Destiny Nicole – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Goff, Joshua Ray – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana
