Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 28, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 28, 2021:

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication

Cheek, Julie Anne – Possession of Marijuana

Santillan-Castellano, Sergio Rene – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Abandoning/Endangering a Child (three counts) and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Ortiz, Omar Octavio – Failure to Control Speed and Driving While License Invalid

Coronis, Cauge Brye – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Zeigler, Clint Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Daniel, Ricky Del – Theft of Mail and Criminal Trespass

Fregia, Anthony Jay – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

White, Max Shayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Johnson, Ocie – Parole Violation

Lichtenwalner, Denise Lee – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Polk County-Theft of Property and Hold for Polk County-Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility

Fregia, Justin Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Ortiz, Clarice Adelina – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Collins, Destiny Nicole – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Goff, Joshua Ray – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana

