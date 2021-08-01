Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2021:
- Miller, Erin Nicole – Burglary of Vehicles
- Abshire, Jennifer Michelle – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled
- Gunderson, Bryan Hugh – Criminal Trespass
- Howard, Angela Lynette – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Herrera, Daniel – Intoxication Manslaughter With Vehicle and Intoxication Assault With Vehicle
- Craig, Johnny Gene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Brewer, John Nevil – Failure to Control Speed, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ferguson, Michael Charles – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Rodriguez, Armando – Driving Without Financial Responsibility, Wrong Fictitious or Obscured License Plate, License Expired and Operation of Vehicle Without Registration
- Grantham, Bobby Joel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Gajdosik, John Ryan – Open Container in Motor Vehicle and Hold for Arapahoe PD – Burglary of a Building