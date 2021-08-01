Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2021:

Miller, Erin Nicole – Burglary of Vehicles

Abshire, Jennifer Michelle – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled

Gunderson, Bryan Hugh – Criminal Trespass

Howard, Angela Lynette – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Herrera, Daniel – Intoxication Manslaughter With Vehicle and Intoxication Assault With Vehicle

Craig, Johnny Gene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Brewer, John Nevil – Failure to Control Speed, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ferguson, Michael Charles – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Rodriguez, Armando – Driving Without Financial Responsibility, Wrong Fictitious or Obscured License Plate, License Expired and Operation of Vehicle Without Registration

Grantham, Bobby Joel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gajdosik, John Ryan – Open Container in Motor Vehicle and Hold for Arapahoe PD – Burglary of a Building

