Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2021:

  • Miller, Erin Nicole – Burglary of Vehicles
  • Abshire, Jennifer Michelle – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled
  • Gunderson, Bryan Hugh – Criminal Trespass
  • Howard, Angela Lynette – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Herrera, Daniel – Intoxication Manslaughter With Vehicle and Intoxication Assault With Vehicle
  • Craig, Johnny Gene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Brewer, John Nevil – Failure to Control Speed, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ferguson, Michael Charles – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Rodriguez, Armando – Driving Without Financial Responsibility, Wrong Fictitious or Obscured License Plate, License Expired and Operation of Vehicle Without Registration
  • Grantham, Bobby Joel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Gajdosik, John Ryan – Open Container in Motor Vehicle and Hold for Arapahoe PD – Burglary of a Building
