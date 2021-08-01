Garland Richard Pomeroy, 78, of Cleveland, Texas, was called to his Heavenly home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on Saturday, January 9, 1943, in Dry Branch, West Virginia to Thomas Edward Pomeroy and Edith Lee (Hudnall) Pomeroy, both of whom have preceded him in death. Garland was also preceded in death by his brother, Virgil T. Pomeroy. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years Maria I. Pomeroy; children, Edith Rachelle Ochoa, Michael E. Pomeroy, Garland Richard Pomeroy, II, Mark A. Pomeroy and wife Whitney, Jesse M. Pomeroy, and Mary E. Pomeroy; brothers, Jack Pomeroy and wife Barbara, John Truman Pomeroy and wife Fanny, Carll Pomeroy and wife Dorleen, Raymond Pomeroy, Ronnie Pomeroy, and Donnie Pomeroy; sister, Marcella Faye Smith and husband Sam; grandchildren, Elizabeth Foster, Thomas Ochoa, Tasha Marie Miller, Deanna Ruth Hiveley, Anastacia Michelle Pomeroy, Bryant Pomeroy, Tangerine C. Shaffer, Juan Pomeroy, Diego Pomeroy, Stallone Pomeroy, Isabella Pomeroy, Tony I. Pomeroy, Mark A. Pomeroy, II, Maya C. Pomeroy, James G. Pomeroy, Emrys G. Youngberg, Theodore M. Youngberg, and Leif D. Youngberg; 9 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

