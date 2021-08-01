Windell Durain Sisk, 83, of Moss Hill, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born in Liberty, Texas on January 6, 1938 to his parents Richard Virgil Sisk and Lizzie Shirley Sisk. Windell married the love of his life Geneva Lee Whittaker on August 31, 1956 and together they had two children, Shirley and Dwayne.

He was a Surveyor for the Texas Department of Transportation for 22 years and then went on to becoming a Farmer. His greatest joy was teaching young adults how to work and farm crops like soybeans, rice and corn. Windell was a previous board member of Moss Hill Community Cemetery, American Rice Growers Association, Liberty County Farm Services Committee, Hardin Water Supply Corporation, a Trustee for Hardin ISD, and President of Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Windell was strong in his faith and was Sunday School Superintendent for Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church. Windell impacted the lives of many and will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lizzie Sisk.

Windell is survived by his wife Geneva; daughter, Shirley Elizabeth Sisk; son, Windell Dwayne Sisk and wife Carol Ann; grandchildren, Rebecca Hickman and husband Jacob, Joshua Sisk and wife Sarah, Patric Sisk and wife Meghan, Wendi Sisk, Rhianna Fregia, Hannah Sisk, Lydia Sisk, and Faith Sisk; great-grandchildren, Olivia Hickman, Katelynn Hickman, and Benjamin Hickman; brother-in-law, Wayne Whittaker and wife Wendy; sister-in-laws, JoAnn Whittaker and Judy Whittaker; and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, August 1, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held 10:00am on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Allison’s. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Moss Hill Community Cemetery in Moss Hill, Texas.

