Aubrey Leo Fregia, 81, of Raywood, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Liberty Dayton Regional hospital. Aubrey was born in Daisetta, Texas, on July 4, 1940 to parents Jesse Fregia and Edna Nugent Fregia.

Aubrey was a Rough-Neck in the oil fields for most of his career. He worked hard and took great pride in providing for his family. He was a strong patriarch of his family and a good friend to all. He learned to ride horses at a young age and continued to love horses throughout his life. He was known to carry handfuls of soft peppermints in his pocket which he shared with his grandchildren and his horse, Sugar Daddy. Aubrey liked to scratch lottery tickets and play Pick 3. He loved music, especially Conway Twitty and enjoyed dancing with the love of his life and best friend, Lois. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Aubrey was a strong, proud and good man who will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Lois Annette Fregia; grandsons Jaron and Daron Roberts; brother James Fregia; brother Jesse (Junior) Fregia; sister Erma Lee Mobley; sister Lois Ann Measles; brother Weldon Fregia; and brother Frank Allan Fregia. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of sixty-two years Lois Fregia; son Aubrey Fregia, Jr. and wife Cyndi; son Hub Fregia and fiancé Tammy Votaw; son Ricky Fregia and wife Pam; son Timmy Fregia; daughter Tracy Browing and husband James; daughter Karon Fregia; son Mark Fregia and fiancé Katie Haman. In addition, he leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 6-8 PM on Monday, August 2, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held 2 PM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Allison’s. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta.

