Mary Lee Vandver, age 93, of Dayton, Texas, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. She was born October 20, 1927 to parents John Wesley & Ruthie Jane Gray who preceded her in death along with her husband, William Thomas Vandver; daughters, Earlene Vandver, Loretta Strempel; brothers, David Gray, Elby Gray, John Wesley Jr. Gray, Earnest Gray, Joe L Gray; sister Ivy Jewel Harvey.

Mary was a loving mother and devoted woman of God.

Survivors include her children, William Ray Vandver and wife Linda, Beverly Wheatley and husband Michael, Donna Brock and husband Bobby; 6 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren; 9 Great-Great Grandchildren; along with numerous loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday August 2, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Dayton, Texas.

