Bobbie Jeanette Wilson, age 89, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born February 22, 1932 in Milvid, Texas to parents Cooper and Eloise Allen who preceded her in death along with her husband, Billy Wilson; son-in-law, Mark Collins; grandson, Connor Wilson; brothers, Gene Allen and Richard Allen; and sisters, Louise Hampton and Geraldine Coats.

Bobbie lived in Cleveland, Texas for 75 years. For the past 58 years, she lived in the home built by her and her husband, Billy. She married in 1952 and enjoyed 65 years with her husband Billy Wilson. Bobbie enjoyed baking for family and friends, gardening, canning and playing Bingo at the Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed fellowship at Calvary Baptist Church which she joined at the age of 14 and was the last surviving charter member before her passing. Bobbie could strike up a conversation with anybody, anywhere and she never met a stranger.

Survivors include her daughters, Ann Collins, Cindy Carter, Kathy Smith and husband Ed; grandchildren, Carli Collins, Jennifer Collins, Amy Collins, Adam Carter, Seth Carter and wife Brea, Casey Smith, Colton Smith, Chloe Smith, and Cade Smith; sisters, Opal Abney and husband Charles, and Patsy Johnson; beloved dogs, Ginger and Goldie; along with many friends and relatives.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

