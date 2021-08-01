Patrick Wayne Ledbetter, age 49 of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born June 30, 1972 in Tucson, Arizona to parents Vivian K. Lang and Royce Wayne Ledbetter. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jason David Lang.

Survivors include his parents, Vivian K. Lang and Royce Wayne Ledbetter; girlfriend, Ronna Belk; son, Christian Tyler Ledbetter; brother, Dennis Alan Callagy; grandchildren, Illiana Marie Ledbetter, Sebastian Patrick Ledbetter, and Christian Tyler Ledbetter, Jr.; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

