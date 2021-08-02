Joan Elizabeth (Morgan) Smith, 76, of Houston, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, June 20, 1945, in Montclair, New Jersey to Horace Morgan and Marion (Harris) Morgan, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Joan was a first-grade teacher for 43 years in 4 different states. She left her mark on children in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years Ken Smith; daughter, Cheryl Adams and husband Derek; brothers, Robert Morgan and wife Sherrie and William Morgan and wife Annie; grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth Adams and fiancé Jake Booker and Kyle Mark Adams; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital for their care and support for Joan, as well as to the family friends in Oswego, New York for their love and friendship.

Visitation for Joan will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral service will begin promptly at 2:00 pm following the visitation. Interment for Joan will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Derek Adams, Kyle Adams, Jake Booker, Mark Brown, Richard Murphy, and Richard Leeds.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

