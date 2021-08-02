Curtis James Tanner, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Tanner was born February 26, 1941, to the late Rogers James Tanner and Tresser Imone Goodwin in Tarkington, Tx. Mr. Tanner was self-employed as a logger. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Tanner is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, E.D. Collins, Herbert Tanner, and Welton Tanner.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Ruby Pearl Tanner; son, Justin Rogers Tanner and wife Christy of Splendora, TX; daughters, Anita Hall of Daisetta, TX, Debbie Alfaro and husband, Antonio of Houston, TX; Wendy Tanner and fiance, Steven Litwiller of Batson, TX, and Mollie Carethers “Sunshine” of Dayton, TX; brothers, Lewis Tanner of Hardin, TX and Jerry Tanner and wife, Elizabeth of Batson, Tx; sisters, Irene Tompkins and husband Leon, Doris Wells and husband Jimmy of Humble TX, Juanita Hinson of Saratoga, TX and Joyce Miller of Batson, TX; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Bradley Davis officiating interment to follow at Hall Cemetery in Thicket, TX. A gathering of family and friends will also be Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Mr. Tanner as pallbearers are Curtis Peeler, Kenneth Peeler, Anthony Alfaro, Andrew Alfaro, Antonio Alfaro, Xander Woods, Mason Woods, and Steven Litwiller. Honorary pallbearer will be Chris Taylor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

