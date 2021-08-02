Express Lube in Liberty gets new owner, new look

Express Lube, a mainstay business in the Liberty community for the past 23 years, is under new ownership as of Friday, July 30. It is now owned by Take 5 Oil Changes, a national company with more than 600 locations across the United States.

Though he had mixed feelings about selling his business, Express Lube’s former owner Bobby Pope said Take 5 made an offer he could not refuse.

“I am ready to go do something else. I built this from the ground up, so I am very emotional about selling,” he said. “I just want to thank the community for blessing me and my family for all these years. I never would have thought this business would become what it is to the community. It’s been huge.”

At 57, Pope said he is too young to consider a full retirement, particularly since he is not one to sit at home watching life go by.

“I am going to say my prayers and see where He leads me,” he said.

As for the employees, who are the face and the heartbeat of the business, Pope said all were offered jobs by Take 5.

“They know these employees are important to the business. They are about to receive a benefits package that they don’t currently have. Plus, their tenure with me will roll over with the new business. I really think they are going to be okay,” he said. “I can’t speak for the company but I think they actually plan to bring on more employees as they have an idea to be open seven days a week.”

The car wash next to Express Lube will soon be gone as the property has new owners.

Pope said that Take 5 plans to close down the oil change business for the next two weeks to make upgrades and renovations.

A less-favorable change is that the automated carwash next to Express Lube will be dismantled. According to Pope, Take 5 purchased all of the land but they have no plans to keep the carwash open. Looking on the positive side, Pope said it might be an opportunity for someone else to open an automated carwash elsewhere.

Take 5 Oil Changes, formerly Express Lube, is located at 3008 N. Main Street in Liberty, next to Walmart.

