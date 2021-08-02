Late Cleveland Coach Davy David to be inducted into Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame

Inductees honored for efforts on and off the basketball court

The Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame today announced its newest members. The Class of 2022 includes legendary high school coaches, standout prep players and influential contributors to the game of basketball in the Lone Star State.

The new members will be inducted during a banquet in San Antonio, Texas on May 22, 2022, at the annual Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Clinic.

The coach inductees are: Davy David, Jan Jernberg and Andy Zihlman. The players include: Raynard Davis, Adrian McGowen and Alesha Robertson-Ellis. Entering the Hall as contributors are Rene G. Garza and Larry Tidwell.

“This class features coaches that have produced championships and positively impacted their student athletes. The player inductees have left a lasting impact on the high school record books. This class also includes two coaches who have been diligent evangelists promoting Texas high school basketball,” said TABC Director Rick Shirley. “These eight men and women represent excellence both on and off the court.”

For more information about the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame Banquet or the TABC Clinic, please visit www.tabchoops.org or call 281-313-8222.

The Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Davy David, Coach: Served as head coach at Douglass and Cleveland High Schools, winning 733 games. During that span, he had two State Tournament appearances, one in 1975 and a state championship in 1986. His teams won 23 district championships and made it to 11 Regional Tournaments. He was named Coach of the Year 23 times.

Raynard Davis, Player: A three-year starter at Sam Houston High School, where he helped lead the school to two State Tournament Semi-Final appearances while compiling a 132-32 record. He was selected All-State twice and was named to the Parade All-American team in 1983. Davis played for Hall of Fame Coach Wayne Dickey.

Rene G. Garza, Contributor: He is credited with promoting high school sports in the Rio Grande Valley, especially girls’ basketball. His tireless efforts to advance girls’ basketball in the Valley and throughout the state of Texas has been well documented throughout his career. He won 518 games as coach at Mission High School, Mercedes High School and Weslaco High Schools.

Jan Jernberg, Coach: Won 805 games during coaching stints at Round Rock, Lake Travis and Savio Catholic High Schools. His teams made 26 playoff appearances, including nine Regional Tournaments, three State Tournament appearances and three State Finals. He is also credited with designing the TABC logo.

Adrian McGowen, Player: A four-year starter at Goodrich High School and she is the all-time leading scorer in the history of Texas high school basketball with 5,424 points, which also is the most ever in the nation. She averaged was 44 points per game during her high school career: 39.7 as a freshman, 45.2 as a sophomore, 53.8 as a junior, and 37 as a senior.

Alesha Robertson-Ellis, Player: A four-year starter at Plainview High School and was named All-State for all four seasons. She led Plainview High School to three consecutive state championships in 2001, 2002 and 2003. She was also selected to the All-State Tournament team each of those years. During that span, she helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 137-7 record.

Larry Tidwell, Contributor: A fierce advocate for girls’ basketball throughout his career. He has served on the boards of both TABC and Texas Girls Coaches Association. During his 12 years at Frisco, Schulenburg and Mexia High Schools, he had a 289-86 record. He earned eight district championships and nine playoff appearances, before enjoying a successful coaching stint on the D-1 collegiate level.

Andy Zihlman, Coach: During his 41 years as head basketball coach at Bishop Lynch, he has compiled 1,071 wins and counting. He has led Bishop Lynch to 40 playoff appearances, which includes 35 district championships, 36 Regional Tournament appearances and 36 State Tournament appearances. He has won 27 state championships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

