An independent contractor working for the City of Liberty was critically injured Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. when he was electrocuted after coming in contact with high voltage electrical lines.

According to City Manager Tom Warner, the man was flown by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. His condition is unknown at this time.

Warner said the electrocution is under investigation. As soon as more information is known, an update will be posted.

