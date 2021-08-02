Prayer walk held for Liberty ISD students, staff

Roughly three dozen residents of the Liberty community gathered on Monday, Aug. 2, to pray for Liberty ISD students and staff as they begin a new school year later this month. Participants braved the heat and walked from War Memorial Stadium on Grand Ave. to Liberty High School, and then back to the stadium.
The prayer walk has become part of the back-to-school traditions in the Liberty community. While this year’s event was hosted by Heights Baptist Church in Liberty, other local churches participated, including New Works Family Worship Center.
Dr. Cody Abshier, superintendent of Liberty ISD and one of the walkers, believes that prayer is the right way to kick off the new school year.
“It’s important because we need God’s blessings to have a great year. We are looking forward to the fresh start of a brand new school year,” Abshier said.
Bethany Walker, one of the organizers this year, said it was important to have multiple churches participating.
“We are doing this because we firmly believe the Lord needs to be present in our school districts and our families. We want the church body to come together. It’s more impactful that way,” Walker said.