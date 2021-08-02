Prayer walk held for Liberty ISD students, staff

Roughly three dozen residents of the Liberty community gathered on Monday, Aug. 2, to pray for Liberty ISD students and staff as they begin a new school year later this month. Participants braved the heat and walked from War Memorial Stadium on Grand Ave. to Liberty High School, and then back to the stadium.

The prayer walk has become part of the back-to-school traditions in the Liberty community. While this year’s event was hosted by Heights Baptist Church in Liberty, other local churches participated, including New Works Family Worship Center.

Dr. Cody Abshier, superintendent of Liberty ISD and one of the walkers, believes that prayer is the right way to kick off the new school year.

Participants in a prayer walk set off from War Memorial Stadium on Monday, Aug. 2. The walk began and ended at the stadium with the midway point set up at Liberty High School.

“It’s important because we need God’s blessings to have a great year. We are looking forward to the fresh start of a brand new school year,” Abshier said.

Bethany Walker, one of the organizers this year, said it was important to have multiple churches participating.

“We are doing this because we firmly believe the Lord needs to be present in our school districts and our families. We want the church body to come together. It’s more impactful that way,” Walker said.

Liberty police officers escorted the prayer walk on Monday evening as it made its way through the city. The walk began at War Memorial Stadium and continued on to Liberty High School, and then circled back to the stadium.

Dr. Cody Abshier, superintendent of Liberty ISD, brought along his two dogs for a prayer walk on Monday, Aug. 2. He also got help walking one of the dogs from Wyatt, a student in Liberty.

Chase and Morgan Contreras wait for the arrival of participants in a prayer walk on Monday, Aug. 2, in Liberty.

At the start of the prayer walk on Monday, Aug. 2, Rev. Chris Contreras, pastor of New Works Family Worship Center in Liberty, spoke about the importance of prayer for the students and staff of Liberty ISD as they begin a new school year. Contreras also oversees a private Christian school called Chrysalis School, located at 617 Texas St., Liberty.

Liberty ISD Superintendent Dr. Cody Abshier (right) and LISD Trustee Barbie Kelly took part in a prayer walk Monday night, Aug. 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

