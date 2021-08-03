Shepherd pastor arrested on sex crimes

A Shepherd pastor is facing charges of Sexual Assault and Prostitution following his arrest on July 29.

According to a statement from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, Charles “Mike” Chapman, pastor of New Covenant Church in Shepherd, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that involved interviews with persons related to the case.

“Chapman, who is a local pastor in the San Jacinto [County] area, admitted to sexual acts but also indicated that he’s done this before,” the statement reads.

“If you are here in San Jacinto County and wish to engage in criminal activities, you will be arrested and charged accordingly. We have a zero tolerance for such conduct,” said Sheriff Greg Capers.

The investigation may result in the identification of other victims, the statement reads.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the SJCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 936-653-4367 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

Chapman was being held in the San Jacinto County Jail but has since posted bond.

