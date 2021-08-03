Dr. Merry Beth Trammell

March 13, 1968 – August 1, 2021

On our Lord’s Day, August 1, 2021 Dr. Merry Trammell made her Heavenly Home her final home. She was a very accomplished young woman who achieved goals only some people could dream of.

She was a graduate of the University of Houston, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree, Harden Simmons University in Abilene Texas where she earned her Master’s Degree as LPC and Graduated Georgia Southern University where she received her Doctorate in Psychology.

She volunteered for crisis programs and worked in MHMR services, always wanting to be a stepping stone to healing for others.

She started Turning Points on September 3, 2014 and worked her business faithfully until her health began to fail just a few months.

She was an independent thinker, always searching for the why behind any topic and always willing to say I am sorry if she misspoke, misjudged and did not have clear understanding on any life event or topic. She enjoyed sports and was an advocate for Title Nine for women’s sports. She loved teaching, reading and crafting.

She was an inspiration and a joy to her friends, family and a loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

We celebrate you, my precious, “Daughter” and will forever be warmed by your beautiful smile.

She is proceeded in death by her niece Krista Denise Trammell, Sister Patricia Sue Collins and her father William Dean Glaser.

We stand in waiting until we meet again.

Survivors include her Mom, Dottie Glaser, Sisters Dianna Kelly, Cheryl Shirley, Brother LT Trammell, and a host of nieces and nephews.

