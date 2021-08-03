Olivia Albro Arceneaux Love was a lifelong resident of Liberty County, Texas, who transitioned into eternal life on August 1, 2021, at the age of 83. Born in Liberty in 1938 to Hilda and Nicholas Albro, Sr., Olivia was raised in the pleasantly quaint and lush community of Moss Hill in Hardin. She moved to Raywood in 1953 upon marrying Andrew Arceneaux, Sr. The two lived a simple but rich life raising eight children while enjoying the boundless love of a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and eventually 21 grand- and 22 great-grandchildren. After Andrew’s passing in 1991, Olivia married Isaac Lee Love in 2008 and moved to Dayton. There she became bonus-Mom to Tracey and Melissa Love and Angela and Danny Johnson and their children. Olivia and Isaac enjoyed many years of travel and family time in their twelve years of marriage preceding her death.

Known affectionately as “Mee-Maw,” “Nanny,” “Aunt Olivia,” “Sister,” and “Mom” to those who know her intimately, Olivia was loved by many people as she seldom met a stranger. When she did, they didn’t stay that way for long as her gentle and heartfelt kindness melted away any of their austerity. Olivia’s warmth was as contagious as her smile and her love for life was infectious. She was also known far and wide for her masterful skills in the kitchen and the delicious meals she cooked for people … sometimes dozens at a time. Olivia had the rare and unique gift of having a special relationship with each of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and was often their greatest cheerleader, confidante and guide. They find Proverbs 31:28, which reads, “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her,” most befitting of her legacy.

Along with being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin and friend, Olivia was a devoted follower and advocate of Jesus Christ. While born into the Catholic faith, she ventured into Protestantism in the early 1990’s joining Cornerstone Church in Liberty until she married Isaac Love and became a member of Olive Bethel Baptist Church in Hardin. But no matter where she worshipped, Olivia’s faith remained steadfast even unto death. She will be remembered and celebrated for the joy and hope she consistently gave to others. Members of Olivia’s family consider themselves to be especially blessed to have been loved by such a woman of strength who was beautiful inside and out. She was a consummate family person and her many descendants are her legacy. She will always be remembered, cherished and loved.

Olivia is preceded in death by her first husband, Andrew Arceneaux, Sr.; her mother, Hilda (Montgomery) Albro – who she adored; her father, Nicholas Albro; two sisters, Betty Durden and Bertha Lemelle; and, brother John Blaine “Sonny” Albro, Sr. Olivia is survived by a host of family and friends including her husband, Isaac Lee Love; sister, Vera (Albro) Marshall; brother, Nicholas Albro, Jr.; children Andrew (Cathy) Arceneaux, Jr.; Farrell (Kelly) Arceneaux; Lambert (Heidi) Arceneaux; Ivan (Anna) Arceneaux; Rhonda (Eugene) Arceneaux Lee; Matthew (Kelly) Arceneaux, Andrea (Michael) Arceneaux Coleman; and, Hilda (O.J.) Arceneaux Pratt. Olivia’s legacy and memory is also celebrated by 21 beautiful and loving grandchildren including: Thaddeus “T.C.” Arceneaux, Brandi (Louis) Victorian, Corryn (Shawn) Arthur, Shaun Arceneaux, Elizabeth Arceneaux, Kody Arceneaux, Alora (Tyler) Harden, Cade Arceneaux, Brittany (Nick) Lambert, Danielle Arceneaux, Austin Arceneaux, Micha Olivia Patterson, Matthew Blake Arceneaux, Sydney Arceneaux, Jonathan Coleman, Justin Coleman, Jordan Coleman, Alyssa Drew Arceneaux, Jacob Spencer Arceneaux, Wyatt John Pratt and Skylar Rose Edwards. Olivia’s love also extended to her 21 great-grandchildren including: Elijah Arceneaux-Guidry, Sophia Arthur, Lila Arthur, Anna Arthur, August Arthur, Knox Arthur, Kaia Harden, Hayli Arceneaux, Rylie Arceneaux, McKyleigh Arceneaux, Gavin Arceneaux, Dawson Victorian, Landon Victorian, Seth Victorian, Ty Victorian, Kody “K.J.” Arceneaux, Jr., Zion Arceneaux, Addison Arceneaux, Matthieu Arceneaux, Sebastian Lambert, Owen Lambert, and Mason Lambert.

Olivia also enjoys the lasting love of more than 20 grand- and great-grandchildren given through marriage including Jeremy Johnson, Sydney Johnson, Desiree (Demond) Rogers, Tinae Faulk, Christian Love, Kia Love, Dillon Love, and Kelsey Love as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Celebrations honoring the life of Olivia Arceneaux Love will begin on Friday, August 6, 2021, with a wake at Allison Funeral Home located at 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty from 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Cornerstone Church located at 1693 TX-146 in Liberty with the rosary starting at 10 AM and service beginning at 11 AM. Olivia’s burial will follow immediately at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 3730 Farm to Market 160 in Raywood. Tributes and special comments are welcomed at the repast, which will be held at Liberty City Hall located at 1829 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. Attendees are asked to follow the CDC COVID guidelines including wearing a mask and socially distancing.

