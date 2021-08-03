Billy Don Groesbeck, 74 years old, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from AML leukemia, at his home with loving friends around. Billy’s celebration of life, visitation and scattering of ashes will be held at noon on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 195 CR 2322, in Dayton, Texas at his personal residence. Carlyel Stanek will be officiating his services.

Billy was born in Austin, Texas, on October 13, 1946. He graduated from the Permian High School on May 26, 1965. Billy worked in the oilfields, construction as a chemical process operator, electrician and jack-of-all-trades for more than forty years for Jacobs, Lyondell Basell and other companies.

Billy proudly served our country from 1966 – 1970 in the Navy and Navy Reserves. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 512 in Dayton from 2014 – 2021. Billy enjoyed playing pool and gardening. He was with APA Pool League from 2005 – 2020.

Billy married Karen on June 3, 2000, in Dayton, Texas. He is survived by his loving dogs, Daisy and Dixie; and his cat Rocky. Billy is also survived by his sister Shirley and husband Kerry Roberts of Austin, Texas; his nieces and nephews; Karen’s children Doug and Beth Harvey of Pearland, Texas, Jeff and Brandi Harvey of Dayton, Texas and Ricki Robling of Dayton, Texas; grandchildren Emma, Ruth, Bailey, Kolby Harvey and Kayson Robling; his loving friends, Lannise and husband Peppy, best friend James Maass “AKA Frog” and Lori Freeman Maass, his APA Pool League family; and a host of many others.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife Karen Groesbeck; brother Alfred “Sonny” Groesbeck; his sister Janice Jones; and his parents William and Eunice Groesbeck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Lannise Hantz/Shirley Roberts or to Dayton Vet Clinic in Billy Groesbeck’s animals Daisy, Dixie, and Rocky.

The family of Billy Don Groesbeck and friends would like to extend a special thank you to each and every one.

