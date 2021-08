The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 31, 2021:

McDaniel, Alvin Leroy III – Theft of Property

Dempsey, Richard Allen Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Lewis, Georvin Benjamin – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

