Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 1, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 1, 2021:

  • Ivy, William Alexandra – License Required
  • Irvin, Eric McArthur – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana
  • Trager, David Franklin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Green, Gerriel Keith – Public Intoxication
  • McSween, Amy K – Assault on a Public Servant and Interfering With Public Duties
  • Logan, Gavyn Blaze – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Lopez, Eduardo Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
