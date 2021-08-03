Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 1, 2021:
- Ivy, William Alexandra – License Required
- Irvin, Eric McArthur – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana
- Trager, David Franklin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Green, Gerriel Keith – Public Intoxication
- McSween, Amy K – Assault on a Public Servant and Interfering With Public Duties
- Logan, Gavyn Blaze – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Lopez, Eduardo Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more