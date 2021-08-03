Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 1, 2021:

Ivy, William Alexandra – License Required

Irvin, Eric McArthur – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

Trager, David Franklin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Green, Gerriel Keith – Public Intoxication

McSween, Amy K – Assault on a Public Servant and Interfering With Public Duties

Logan, Gavyn Blaze – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Lopez, Eduardo Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

