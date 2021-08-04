UPS delivery man reported missing after failing to show for shift in Cleveland on Monday

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public appeal for help in the disappearance of Charles H. “Chuck” McQuary, 56.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, McQuary left his home in North Zulch, Texas, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Aug. 2 and never showed up for his 9 a.m. shift in Cleveland, Texas. He is a UPS driver who makes local deliveries.

Authorities are particularly concerned about his safety after family members reportedly found a suicide note and a last will and testament.

McQuary was last seen wearing his UPS uniform – a brown shirt, brown shorts and boots. He was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima with a license plate of BDN6699.

McQuary is described as 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds. He has brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755. Ask to speak to Investigator Chelsea Stanford.

