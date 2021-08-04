Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 2, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 2, 2021:

Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Burglary of a Vehicle

Ellis, Nicole Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Torres, Julian – Driving While Intoxicated

Zomant, Zachary Aaron – Indecent Assault

Mack, Stephanie Leigh – Public Intoxication

Holcomb, Joshua Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While License Invalid

Brantley, Ezzard Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

