Lady Panthers larger than life on field and billboard

In June, the Lady Panthers earned their spot in history by winning the Class 4A State Softball Championship, a second state title in four years. After their win, the City of Liberty, along with the team’s coaches, family members, fans and friends, hosted a parade and celebration in their honor.

A month later, the celebration of their state win continues with a new billboard at the corner of Main and Edgewood streets. The billboard was a project of the Liberty Rotary Club with the help of four financial institutions.

Liberty Rotary Club paid for the vinyl needed for the display and the four financial institutions – First Liberty National Bank, Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union, Allegiance Bank and Prosperity Bank – generously covered the six-month lease of the billboard space.

Coached by Head Coach Karen Slack and Assistant Coaches Joe Slack and Katherine McAdams, the team’s roster includes seniors Kaci West, Jaylen Prichard and Mikaelah Burkland, junior Reagan Williamson, Kylie Bishop and Maci Beam, sophomore Alex Wylie, and freshmen Bailee Slack, Reese Evans, Hollie Thomas, Ashlyn Cordova and Kamden Chandler.

See related:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

