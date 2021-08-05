Back to School Spectacular coming to Cleveland Aug. 6

The City of Cleveland is hosting its Annual Back to School Spectacular on Aug. 6, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Civic Center.

Local businesses and organizations team up for this annual event that provides basic school supplies to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Past giveaways have included items such as pencils, pens, notebooks, scissors, crayons, map pencils, hand sanitizer, glue and backpacks.

The backpack sponsor for this year’s event is the Health Center of Southeast Texas. More than 1,000 backpacks will be pre-stuffed with supplies.

There are no eligibility requirements to receive the school supplies. Anyone in need is welcome. However, parents will not be allowed to pick up the supplies if their children are not present.

A change from previous events is that this will be a drive-through event, not a walk-through event inside the civic center.

The Cleveland Civic Center is located at 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland. For updates on this event and others hosted by the City, go online to https://www.facebook.com/visitclevelandtx/. For more information, call 281-592-2395.

