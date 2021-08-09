Backpack giveaway in Cleveland hailed a success

A community effort to provide backpacks and school supplies to local children was a resounding success as more than 650 children took advantage of the free items. However, another 354 backpacks remain as of noon Monday, Aug. 9, so there is still time to get in on the giveaway for those who failed to turn up for the Back to School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 6.

“We are giving the community the opportunity to stop by our Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., this week August 9 – August 13 from 9 am – 4 pm to pick up a backpack for their child or children,” according to a statement from the City of Cleveland, one of the organizers of the event.

These items will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The City was pleased to have the backpack giveaway again this year for our community,” the statement continues.

Volunteers and supporters of the event included City Staff, Whataburger, Health Center of Southeast Texas, CISD Superintendent Chris Trotter, Dairy Day, Cleveland Fire Department and numerous other volunteers.



The Health Center of Southeast Texas and Whataburger were among the sponsors of the Back to School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Cleveland Civic Center.



Cleveland ISD Trustee Amanda Brooks and Superintendent Chris Trotter joined the Whataburger mascot in handing out backpacks at the Back to School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Cleveland Civic Center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

