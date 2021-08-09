Splashpad construction continues in Cleveland

The City of Cleveland has been diligently working with its splash pad contractor in the forward progression of the project located at Campbell Park.

Due to material delays, the project was slowed down, but the city is pleased to see the project moving forward.

This location provided the best opportunity for established water lines as well as adequate parking for guests. The City plans on adding amenities to improve the park and refurbish existing structures.

The splash pad will have a variety of water features, from water buckets to ground sprayers and fountains. A familiar feature to the splash pad will be a smaller replica of the City of Cleveland water tower that you see on East Boothe Street.

Campbell Park also has additional amenities including, a playground, picnic tables, basketball court and a small walking trail.

“We are just as eager as the community is for the opening of the new splash pad and look forward to updating everyone soon on the grand opening,” according to a statement from the City of Cleveland.

Construction of the new splash pad is seen in this photo.

