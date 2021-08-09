George Wesley Coleman, age 89 of Splendora, Texas passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was born October 10, 1931 in Splendora, Texas to parents Clarence and Mellie Coleman who preceded him in death along with his wife, Nona Coleman; grandparents, Robert and Mollie Coleman, Hardy and Mary Eason; and sisters, Juanice Klores and Betty Martelia Wisdom.

Survivors include his sons, William Wesley and wife Deborah Coleman, and Monroe Coleman; sister, Mollie Humbird; grandchildren, Jarrod Schaller, Matthew Coleman and wife Rachel, Georgia Wright and husband Darrin; great-grandchildren, Hayden Matthew Coleman and Hannah Ruth Coleman; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Splendora City Cemetery, Splendora, Texas.

