Barbara Sue Gillikin, 79, of Sour Lake, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. She was born April 23, 1942 om Sour Lake to the late Lonnie & Evelyn Carroll-Stephenson where she was a life-long resident.

Mrs. Gillikin was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to all who met her and knew her. She worked many years in banking for E A Luce Sr. at the Sour Lake Bank, now Citizen’s Bank. On June 27, 1977 she married the love of her life Andrew Jackson “Andy” Gillikin where they spent many wonderful years together until his passing in 2001.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy Gillikin; son-in-law, Mark Copeland; brother, Lloyd Stephenson; and sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Stephenson.

Those left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Susan Copeland of Sour Lake; grandchildren, Holly Copeland of Sour Lake, Mark Kristen Copeland of Friendswood, TX, Marinda Haberer of League City, TX, and Cody Copeland of League City, TX; nephews, Maxey Stephenson of China, TX, and Herbert Stephenson of Santa Fe, TX; dear friends, Donna & Jerry Hallums of Sour Lake; and a host of loving friends.

A service of remembrance will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Faith & Familly Funeral Services with Reverend Judy Kelfstrom officiating, interment will follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery. A gathering of Mrs. Gillikin’s family and friends will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. untill 7:00 p.m. also at Faith & Family Funeral Services.

