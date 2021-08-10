Elisa Venegas-Ramirez, 36, of Huntsville, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. She was born on Friday, June 14, 1985, in Huejuquilla, Mexico. Elisa was preceded in death by her father, Rosalio Venegas.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 3 years Francisco Ramirez; children, Claudia Ochoa, Sergio Ochoa, Presly Ramirez, Kayla Nicole Ramirez, and Lexahi Ramirez; mother, Carmela Venegas; brothers, Pedro Venegas and David Venegas, Rosalio Venegas, Jr.; sisters, Rosa Venegas and husband Fernando Torres and Mayra Venegas and husband Daniel Morales; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Elisa will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 13, 2021, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm following the visitation. Interment for Elisa will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be Francisco Ramirez, Sergio Ochoa, Pedro Venegas, Rosalio Venegas, Fernando Torres, and Anastacio Venegas.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

