Cleveland ISD holds grand opening for Pine Burr Elementary

The newly-complete Pine Burr Elementary campus, part of Cleveland ISD, will welcome students on Wednesday when they return from summer break. The campus, located at 7054 FM 3540 in the Grand San Jacinto Subdivision south of Plum Grove, is now the fifth elementary campus for Cleveland ISD.

Superintendent Chris Trotter, along with Cleveland ISD Board President Kelly Axton, Vice President Willie Carter and trustees Aaron Montesnieto and Amanda Brooks, were part of the grand opening of the campus on Monday, Aug. 9.

The event was an opportunity for Trotter to officially welcome the campus’ new principal, Claudia Thomas, and assistant principals Martin Cortes, Dr. Anastasia Mackey and Juan Alvarenga.

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter welcomes Claudia Thomas as principal of Pine Burr Elementary during a grand opening of the campus on Monday, Aug. 9.

Pine Burr Elementary is located on an 18.5-acre site that will have one more elementary campus and a middle school. Construction on those two other campuses is already underway. If voters approve a $150 million bond this November, the same area will have a high school in the very near future.

Pine Burr Elementary was funded through a $198 million bond that was approved by Cleveland ISD voters in November 2019. The campus will help the District as it manages unprecedented growth that has made Cleveland ISD the fastest-growing school district in the State of Texas.

The campus is a 133,000 square-foot, two-story structure designed by Huckabee Architects and built by Pogue Construction. Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc. was the construction manager for the project. The campus will accommodate roughly 950 students.

The campus is designed for pre-kindergarten through second grade classrooms on the first floor and third through fifth grades on the second floor. The campus has a high-volume library that is centrally located near the secure entrance vestibule.

Pine Burr Elementary Principal Claudia Thomas introduces campus departments during a grand opening celebration on Monday, Aug. 9.

A look inside the Pine Burr Elementary library



Pine Burr Elementary, formerly Elementary No. 5, is the newest campus to come online for Cleveland ISD.

