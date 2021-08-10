Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 7, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 7, 2021:

  • Johnson, Kody Ray – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Gray, Cecil Nathaniel – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapon and Parole Violation
  • Benson, Brandi Symone – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Burglary of a Building
  • Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Criminal Trespass
  • Olivares, Jose – Possession of Marijuana, Prohibited Weapon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Patton, Jayden Ashton – Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Trespass on School Grounds, Failure to Appear and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Gallo, James Edward – Public Intoxication
  • Benson, Brandi Symone
  • Gallo, James Edward
  • Gray, Cecil Nathaniel
  • Johnson, Kody Ray
  • Olivares, Jose
  • Patton, Jayden Ashton
  • Swint, Shaterra Tysha

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.