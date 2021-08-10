Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 7, 2021:

Johnson, Kody Ray – Driving While Intoxicated

Gray, Cecil Nathaniel – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapon and Parole Violation

Benson, Brandi Symone – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Burglary of a Building

Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Criminal Trespass

Olivares, Jose – Possession of Marijuana, Prohibited Weapon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Patton, Jayden Ashton – Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Trespass on School Grounds, Failure to Appear and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Gallo, James Edward – Public Intoxication

