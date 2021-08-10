Cleveland man being sought by Splendora PD

Splendora Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a person who is the subject of a manhunt.

The manhunt began as police were attempting to detain three suspects. Two of the persons were detained and the other fled the scene.

The suspect on the lam is identified as Riben Salcido, 20, of Cleveland.

If you see the subject, do not attempt to detain or approach him. Instead you are advised to contact Montgomery County Dispatch by calling 936-760-5800.

More updates will be posted on the Splendora Police Department Facebook page.

