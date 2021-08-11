Charter school coming to Plum Grove area

International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas), a free public charter school system, is expanding into Liberty County, beginning with ILTexas Brigadier General Ramirez K-8 campus in the 2022-2023 school year.

ILTexas’ mission is “to prepare students for exceptional leadership roles in the international community by emphasizing servant leadership, mastering the English, Spanish, and Chinese languages, and strengthening the mind, body, and character.” Our motto is “Others Before Self.”

“We could not be more excited and honored to serve the students and families of the Colony Ridge community, and provide students with another choice in education,” said Eddie Conger, founder, CEO, and superintendent of International Leadership of Texas. “This K-8 campus is just the start of how we plan to give back to this deserving community. In addition to providing an exceptional education opportunity for the children here, we also look forward to seeing Liberty County’s best and brightest teachers grow their careers while developing our future leaders.”

The campus is named after Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez Jr., a native Houstonian and 1979 Graduate of Texas A&M University. He was selected as Commandant of Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets in November 2010 and brings 31 years of senior military experience to that position. During his time in the United States Army, he commanded soldiers from platoon/battery levels to battalion, brigade and division level. BG Ramirez was recently selected by Texas A&M University to serve as the Interim Vice President of Student Affairs.

ILTexas BG Ramirez K-8 campus – located near Community Drive in the Santa Fe development located near Plum Grove, Texas – will be led by Principal Coral Martínez Cotto. Principal Martínez, who has more than 18 years of bilingual education experience, has been a member of the ILTexas team since 2014, where she has served in the roles of Grade Level Administrator, Assistant Principal, and Associate Principal. She is also the proud parent of two ILTexas Eagles.

In addition to the ILTexas BG Ramirez K-8 opening in the 22-23 school year, ILTexas will also open a second K-8 campus (ILTexas Sergeant Major Ramirez K8 and ILTexas Liberty High School in the 23-24 school year. Each K-8 campus will serve 1416 students, and the high school will serve 1,200 students. ILTexas currently serves more than 21,000 students at 20 campuses in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and College Station. For more information please see ILTexas.org.

ILTexas’ unique blend of language and leadership sets students up for future success no matter where in the world life takes them. The ILTexas graduating class of 2021 (560 students) earned more than $57,000,000 in merit-based scholarships and gained admissions to top universities like Stanford University, University of Chicago, Johns Hopkins University, Notre Dame, MIT, Yale, and Beijing Language & Culture University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

