Floyd Daniel Staggs, age 87 of Rye, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was born January 20, 1934, in Maud, Okla., to parents Floyd Dallas and Ida Sanders Staggs who preceded him in death along with his wife, Ruby Mae Schoubroek Staggs; son, Tommy Jack Staggs; great-granddaughter, Chloe-Ann Michelle; and sisters, Sonja and Dorothy.

Mr. Staggs enjoyed woodworking, gardening and being outdoors. However, his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Staggs retired from Ideal Cement.

Survivors include his daughter, Debra Hooker; sons, Larry Staggs, Mike Staggs, Troy Staggs, and James Staggs; sisters, Thelma Eason and Ida Mae Loving; brothers, Jack Staggs and Billy Wayne Staggs; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas, with services beginning at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Stephen Watson.

