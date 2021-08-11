Danny Reece Bowen, age 24, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was born November 18, 1996, in Conroe, Texas to parents Jennifer Price and Charles Bowen.

Survivors include his mother, Jennifer Wolfe and husband Robert; father, Charles Bowen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday,, August 13, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Liberty Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery.

