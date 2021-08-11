Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 9, 2021:
- Gumms, Morice Clerance – Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief and Non-Reportable Offense
- Cassard, Jason Rex – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Operation of Vehicle With Expired License Plate/Registration, Speeding
- Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Willis, Wesley Stephen – Public Intoxication
- Myrold, Patrick Anthony – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- McDermott, Kayla Brooke – False Report to Police
- Scott, Jerry Dean – Assault on a Public Servant