Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 9, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 9, 2021:

  • Gumms, Morice Clerance – Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief and Non-Reportable Offense
  • Cassard, Jason Rex – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Operation of Vehicle With Expired License Plate/Registration, Speeding
  • Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Willis, Wesley Stephen – Public Intoxication
  • Myrold, Patrick Anthony – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McDermott, Kayla Brooke – False Report to Police
  • Scott, Jerry Dean – Assault on a Public Servant
