The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 8, 2021:

Lopez, Silvestre – Driving While Intoxicated

Hannah, Jeffrey – Driving While License Invalid with previous suspension/conviction

Deblanc, Herbert Tom – Parole Violation

Gallegos, Jose – Cruelty to Livestock and License Required

Childers, Richard Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Haynes, Benjamin Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of Marijuana

