Ruby Marie Hobgood, 85, of Cleveland, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

She was born on Wednesday, August 5, 1936 in Chidester, Arkansas, to John Biscon Davis and Ruby Pearl (Bearden) Davis, both of whom have preceded her in death. Ruby was also preceded in death by her husbands, George Dewayne Brewer, James Edward Tynar, Anthony Aguilar, and Larry Wayne Hobgood, children, Gary Lynn Tyner and Cecil Dwayne Tyner, and brother, Cleburne Paul David. Left to cherish her memory is her loving sister, Carolyn Dunn; nieces and nephew, Anita Lynn Barclay, William Heath Dunn, Audra Kay Coker, Amanda Jane Pellerin, Angela Sue Viator; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

