Stephen Hugh Pierce, 83, of Wallisville, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, in Livingston, Texas. He was born on November 28, 1937, in Voth, Texas, to the late Stephen F. and Estella Blackwell Pierce. Stephen attended high school in Anahuac before enlisting in the military. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army.

Stephen was a master artisan and a jack-of-all-trades. He worked on jukeboxes for more than twenty years around the Chambers and Liberty county areas. Locally known mostly for the time he worked at Lewie’s Store in Liberty. More recently, Stephen enjoyed landscaping, building and selling his birdhouses and his beautiful array of flowers at Winnie Trade Days.

Stephen pursued many interests, some of which included bull riding, trail rides and dancing. He also liked eagles and old western movies, especially those with John Wayne. Stephen was an avid and serious pool player and bird hunter. Stephen never met a stranger and made many friends from Anahuac, Wallisville and the Liberty area. He was a member for many years at the Elks Lodge #2019 in Liberty.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Elaine. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children; his numerous grandchildren; and those friends he considered family across multiple counties. Stephen will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

To send flowers to Stephen’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

