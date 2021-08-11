Phyllis Lynne Harris (Gough), age 66, of Katy, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Phyllis was born in Houston, Texas, the daughter of William B. Gough and Marion Clark Gough. She attended St. John’s School, graduating in 1973, and was a star athlete on the women’s field hockey team, coached by her mother Marion C. Gough.

Phyllis was most recognized for her accomplishments as a swimmer. She swam with the Dad’s Club Aquatic Center of Houston where she held many records and was a National Qualifier in 1971 and 1972, and later went to Santa Clara, California to train for the US Olympic Team. In the 1990’s Phyllis went to work for the ARC, and was rigorously involved in the Special Olympics.

Throughout her life, Phyllis was best known for her love of animals by taking in any stray she found and donating to charities such as CAPS, a no-kill animal rescue.

Phyllis was a member of the Ann Poage Chapter of Houston, Texas, Daughters of the American Revolution, and helped with the Captain John Smith Society of Houston, and Children of the American Revolution.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Harris; father, William Brown Gough; mother, Marion Clark Gough; niece, Kristianna Gough; aunt, Phyllis Gough Huffington; and uncle, the Honorable Roy M. Huffington. She is survived by her two daughters, Brooke Eyre Fatigante, and Nancy Janosky Schnell; brothers, Robert W. Gough, and Rip C. Gough; five grandchildren, Madison-Elise Eyre Lewis, Alexis Grace Lewis, Payson McKinsey Lewis, Harrison Edward, and Chance William; and beloved dog, Bob.

