Splendora’s White named Region VI Middle School Counselor of the Year

Splendora Junior High’s counselor Kathy White has been named the Region VI Middle School/Junior High Counselor of the Year.

Nominated by Splendora ISD’s Lead Counselor Loydette Youngblood and Splendora Junior High Principal Kent Broussard, White was presented with a plaque at the District’s Convocation event on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“I am extremely proud of Kathy and the knowledge and support she provides for our students, families, and staff. Her empathy, experience, and concern for our Wildcat family show in everything she does. She truly takes extreme ownership and always goes the extra mile,” said Youngblood.

Principal Kent Broussard was also beaming with pride and said, “Kathy leads the way in helping our students and staff in a variety of ways. First and foremost, care and concern, then Social Emotional Learning, scheduling, Student of the Month, just to name a few. She also is a tremendous help to other counselors in the district. Kathy’s genuineness of who she is shines through in all she does!”

Kathy White has been with Splendora ISD for the last three years, but it is her 30th year in education and 25th serving as a counselor.

She has found a home at Splendora Junior High after coming to the district after a stint at Livingston ISD.

Splendora Junior High counselor Kathy White (center) is recognized by High School Principal Kent Broussard and Lead Counselor Loydette Youngblood at Splendora ISD’s convocation on Tuesday.

