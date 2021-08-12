Dayton First UMC feeds more than 700 at the 42nd Annual Dayton ISD staff luncheon

Dayton ISD teachers were fortified with free food and goodies that were provided to them on Tuesday, Aug. 10, during the 42nd Annual Dayton ISD Staff Luncheon hosted by Dayton First United Methodist Church.

Held at the Dayton Community Center, the luncheon was attended by more than 700 teachers and staff of Dayton ISD, and no one left hungry.

The event was spearheaded by the United Methodist Woman’s Group and aided by the United Methodist Men’s Group, along with many other volunteers who helped make this a memorable event.

Volunteers help prepare food for the 42nd Annual Dayton ISD Staff Luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Pastor Guy Williams said the event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to express our love and appreciation for Dayton teachers, staff and administrators from every campus and department. We want to give them a boost to begin the school year. It’s great to see their smiling faces and have the opportunity to bless and appreciate them,” he said.

The annual luncheon is one of the church’s favorite long-standing traditions in the community.

Many of the teachers and staff who attended graciously showed their support for DFUMC’s food pantry by bringing along plenty of non-perishable food items that will help restock the pantry shelves.

Lori Higgins (left) and Emily Forster, representing MobilOil Credit Union in Dayton, were among the sponsors of the Dayton ISD Staff Luncheon on Tuesday.

Jordan Skinner with Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center in Liberty handed out items to Dayton ISD staff as they arrived at the Dayton Community Center for a lunch in their honor.

