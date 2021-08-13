James Carl Muck, 54, of Dayton, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, October 18, 1966, in Houston, Texas to David LaRue Muck and Ava Viola (Polk) Muck. James was preceded in death by his mother, Ava Viola Muck, Mr. and Mrs. Julius Polk, Charles Muck, and Mattie Muck. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Tina Muck; sons, Colby Muck and fiancé Kayla Rushing and Kaleb Muck and wife Lexi; parents, David LaRue Muck and Darlene Muck; brothers, David Muck and partner Cole Martelli, Russell Muck and wife Lisa, Geoffrey Muck and wife Paula, John Muck and wife Susan, and Aaron Muck and wife Robin; sisters, Martha Loge and husband Chester, Mary Jackson and husband Allan; grandchildren, Bryson Rushing, Zane Rushing, Alana Rushing, Landen Hogans, Paisley Muck; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Funeral Services for James will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Cornerstone Church of Cleveland at 3:00 pm. Interment for James will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Pastor Tim Magee and Pastor James Holt officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Colby Muck, Kaleb Muck, David Muck, Russell Muck, Geoffrey Muck, John Muck, and Aaron Muck.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

