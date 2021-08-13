E. J. Bishop, 89, of Kountze, TX passed away at Kountze Nursing Center on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Mr. Bishop was born February 19, 1932, in Saratoga, TX to the late Ed Julius Bishop and Julia Justine Jordan. He worked for Hardin County doing road maintenance. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Bishop is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Michael D. Stanley; brothers, Milton Bishop and Charles Bishop; and sisters, Walterine Bishop, Ida Jane Thibodeaux, and Rissie Self.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Shirley Bishop of Kountze; sons, Eddy Bishop and wife Danita of Kountze, TX and Richard Bishop of Houston, TX; grandson/son, Richard Bishop II; daughter, Karen Stanley and husband, Michael of Saratoga, TX; grandchildren, Kristina, Christopher, and Makala; great-grandchildren, James, Chess and Rosalina; and a host of loving family and friends.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Oilfield Cemetery in Saratoga, TX with Reverend Kevin Luke officiating. A gathering of family and friends will also be Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Oilfield Cemetery in Saratoga.

