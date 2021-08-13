How can this be a somber note of sadness when we are celebrating a young life lived so well? Vincent Michael Robins fought for two and a half years against a cancer that would not stop, but neither would he. He fought with every ounce of his soul and strength but on August 10, 2021, with his body exhausted, he lost his fight. The sadness is for our loss, the joy is that his suffering is over and that we got to share in such an extraordinary life while he was here.

But his life wasn’t all about cancer. In most ways, he was not any different from any other 17-year-old. He loved running track, he loved working out with his brother Cohen, and he loved skateboarding and fishing. He loved his family and friends, and he truly loved Olivia. However, there were those special qualities that were uniquely Vinny. He was always dressed precisely in Vinny’s way. Nothing out of place and thought given to every detail of how he looked down to his socks. He took care of his things, and you had better not mess with them. He wanted to look sharp, and he did. A beautiful young man with the most incredible smile and dimples. The biggest smile he had in those last difficult months, was when he got the BRZ he dreamed of. He had dreams, he had plans, he had deep ambitions and would not let go of those dreams even at the very end! All the dreams he had he carried with him. If only we all had such ambition and drive.

Vinny was born in Greenville, South Carolina, along with his twin brother Eli, on December 24, 2003, to Jackie and Scott Robins, and grew up in Pelzer, South Carolina. In 2012, the Robins family started a new life in Mont Belvieu, Texas where Vinny flourished making friends, going to school, and living life. Vinny was loved by all he touched. One mark of his incredible spirit was found in his notes on his phone with his last wishes: “I’m not going to die with any enemies; I forgive anyone who has ever hurt me.” A dying 17-year-old and he is forgiving others! What an incredible young man we have lost. When the cancer moved in and the fight began, the love we had for him blossomed into a deep admiration for the Champion spirit he displayed every single day in his fight. With his determined desire to beat the monster inside him, he would not give up nor would he let anyone else. He would tell the Doctors “Don’t tell me I’m dying; tell me you’re doing everything you can to help me live.” Such was the spirit of Vinny Robins!

Vinny leaves behind a long list of broken-hearted family members and friends:

Jackie & Scott Robins (Mom & Dad); Don & Alice Roland (Grandparents); Aaron Johns, Andy Johns, Cohen Robins, Eli Robins, John Robins, Jacob Robins, DavidAllen Robins (Brothers); Katie Sykes, BeBe Williams, Karlie Johns, Nikki Johns, Miranda Robins, Elizabeth Robins, Leah Robins (Sisters & Sisters-in-law); Heidi Sykes, Kaley Robins, Emilee Robins, Skylynn Robins, Raylynn Robins, Peyton Robins, Madison Robins, Layla Williams, Kinleigh Johns, Hudson Johns, Emory Johns, Kayden Johns, Karter Johns, and another beautiful niece on the way (Nieces & Nephews).

Be free my child and go live your dreams, we all love you deeply and you will be forever missed!!

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 9pm, on Monday, August 16, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Vinny’s life will be held at 10am, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Faith Family Church Baytown, 6500 N. Main Street, Baytown, Texas 77521, with Pastor Jake Porter officiating.

